Arthur Hernandez, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

in his home in Poway, California. He was born on March 22, 1943 in Needles, California.

He attended Needles High School and was an all star athlete for the Mustangs. Although small, Arthur was known for his quickness and tenacity and this helped to lead the Mustangs to an undefeated season during his senior year. He graduated from Needles High School in 1961.

In 1964, Arthur voluntarily enlisted in the army and was sent to Vietnam. On April 1, 1966 he was wounded in action and was later awarded a

Arthur was a long time resident of Barstow, California. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In his later years Arthur moved to Poway, California where he happily lived with his daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and service dogs, Max and Daxx. He was also a proud veteran that frequented the VA hospital in La Jolla. He was also a member of the Saint Gabriel Catholic Church congregation in Poway. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurelio and Micaela Hernandez of Needles, California; four brothers, Aurelio Jr., Joe, Dario, and Edward Hernandez; sister, Vera DeLeon; grandson, Jarin Hernandez; and granddaughter, Ashton Hernandez.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (David) Bautista of Poway, Calif.; son, Arthur (Joseph Cobucci) Hernandez Jr. of Braselton, Ga.; brothers, Mario and Ruben Hernandez; sisters, Sally Shaver, Lily Kenna, Eliza Rubalcaba, Rose Wynne, and Lucy Moore; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Frick, Vanessa (Bryan) Flores, Selena Alderete, Lauren Bautista, Gabriel Bautista; and one great-grandson, Brennan Frick.

Arthur was a family man and a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Dad, you will be deeply missed.

Services were held on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Poway. Interment services with military honors were held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the following organizations:

www.VVA.org

(Vietnam Veterans of America)

www.K9sforwarriors.org

