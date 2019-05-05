AURORA M DEWITT (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AURORA M DEWITT.
Service Information
St Margaret Mary's Catholic
1691 N Oatman Rd
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Bullhead City, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


AURORA M. DEWITT
Our beloved mother, Aurora M. Dewitt, was reunited with her husband of 59 years, Elbert Dewitt on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Elbert and Aurora moved from Los Alamitos, California to Bullhead City in 1972. Aurora opened the Chili Pepper Restaurant in old Bullhead City and ran it until closing its doors in 1982. During that same time they started Riviera Carpet Warehouse which is still in operation today, operated by their sons and families.
Dora was a strong, loyal, vibrant, caring woman who loved her family fiercely and was a true matriarch of her family. She was the strongest and hardest working woman we have ever known. She will be deeply missed by all her children, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donald.
Dora is survived by seven children, Linda, Barbara Sue, Ruben, Vivian, Steve, Jack and Renee; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 5 to May 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.