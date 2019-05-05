AURORA M. DEWITT
Our beloved mother, Aurora M. Dewitt, was reunited with her husband of 59 years, Elbert Dewitt on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Elbert and Aurora moved from Los Alamitos, California to Bullhead City in 1972. Aurora opened the Chili Pepper Restaurant in old Bullhead City and ran it until closing its doors in 1982. During that same time they started Riviera Carpet Warehouse which is still in operation today, operated by their sons and families.
Dora was a strong, loyal, vibrant, caring woman who loved her family fiercely and was a true matriarch of her family. She was the strongest and hardest working woman we have ever known. She will be deeply missed by all her children, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donald.
Dora is survived by seven children, Linda, Barbara Sue, Ruben, Vivian, Steve, Jack and Renee; 23 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 5 to May 12, 2019