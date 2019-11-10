Guest Book View Sign Service Information Desert Lawn Funeral Home 9250 S. Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley , AZ 86440 (928)-768-5959 Service 9:30 AM St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 1691 N. Oatman Bullhead City , AZ View Map Interment Following Services Desert Lawn Cemetary 9250 S. Ranchero Lane Mohave Valley , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AUSCENCIO "JOE" MELENDEZ

Auscencio "Joe" Melendez, age 94, a 3-year resident of Fort Mohave, Arizona passed away peacefully in his home with daughter and son-in-law by his side on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on December 18, 1924 to Guadalupe and Concepion Melendez.

Auscencio grew up in Flagstaff and at the young age of 17 he joined the US Navy. He served from 1943 to 1963 and then served 10 years in the Fleet Reserve, having a near call up one time. He received 6 medals including the

After leaving the service he and his wife Lupe settled in La Mirada, California where they raised 3 children. Auscencio went to work for Security Pacific Bank in the Trust Department where he stayed until his retirement in 1989.

During his off time he stayed involved serving as President of the National Football league from 1973 to 1976. Joe was also a Boy Scout Scoutmaster from 1972-1975. He made sure the boys went on camping and backpacking trips every year.

Auscencio also was very involved with Beatitudes of our Lord Catholic Church joining the Knights of Columbus. He served as Grand Knight from 1992 to 1993. He also received Knight of the Year in 1995-96 and 1998-99. Auscencio was also in the 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus and participated in many call outs and enjoyed being a part of the 12th of December procession mass at St. Paul of the Cross Church in La Mirada.

Auscencio was preceded in death by his wife, Lupe of 64 years; his parents, Guadalupe and Concepcion Melendez; all of his siblings, Frank Melendez, Trinidad Melendez, Sarah Melendez, Mercedes Vallejo and Mary Cortez.

He is survived by his daughters, Rosemary (Peter) Huppert of Fort Mohave, Margaret Rich of Boise, Idaho; son, Steven Hormel of Tracy California; granddaughters, Mary Huppert of Pico Rivera, California, and Lisa Rich of Newport, Washington; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Taygen of Newport, Washington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (1691 N. Oatman, Bullhead City, AZ) with internment immediately following at Desert Lawn Cemetary

(9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, AZ.)

