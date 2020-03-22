Barbara Barrere, age 71, a 30-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born September 16, 1948 in Washington, D.C.
Barbara was the Office Manager at Hills Bros Auto Sales for 30 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling. Barbara also loved the Avi's Seafood Buffet on Friday nights.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Baker of Menifee, Calif.; sister, Candi Loftin of Mohave Valley, Ariz.; granddaughters, Miranda Baker-Bain and Courtnee Starke; great-grandsons, Jacob and Cooper all of Bullhead City, Ariz.
