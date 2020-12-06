BARBARA D. REINKE

Barbara D. Reinke, age 80, went to our Lord in Heaven at 5:23 pm on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in Bullhead City, Arizona. Barbara was born May 23, 1940 in San Angelo, Texas to Rufus and Della White.

She graduated from San Diego's Hoover High School in 1958 and married Richard Reinke a few weeks later and eventually had three children.

Barbara and Richard retired in 1987 from their air conditioning business in North Hollywood, California and moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where she became a real estate agent and helped her husband with his general contracting business.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Richard Reinke.

Barbara leaves behind two sons, Mark (Debbi) and Kurt of Bullhead City, Arizona; daughter, Mindy (Tim) of Henderson, Nevada; two grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Gardens, 9250 S. Ranchero Lane, Mohave Valley, Arizona 86440.

Mom, you put up such a brave fight to live, but now you are safe in

God's arms. We love you so much and we miss you terribly …



