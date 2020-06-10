Barbara Ellen Stolfus, age 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital. She was born to Clarence and Nedra Stolfus on July 4, 1943 in Needles, California.

Barbara lived the past eight years in Tucson, Arizona. Her greatest joys in life came from spending time with her family and friends, water skiing on the Colorado River, painting, traveling in the mountains, and playing Scrabble. Barbara was loved by those in her life, leaving lasting impressions on those who knew her.

Her parents, Clarence and Nedra Stolfus, who she cared for in their later life, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving family, Tom Ingram and Julie Hooyman; grandchildren, Emily, Joshua, Brian, David, Michael, Andrew and Adam; great-grandchildren, June and William. Additionally, Barbara is survived by her caring brother, Wayne Stolfus and his children, David and Ryan.

While, Barbara journeys on her path to eternal life where she is reunited with loved ones and Jesus. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends until they see her again.

Interment will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Needles Riverview Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to Sabino Canyon Rehabilitation and Care Center, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store