BARBARA JEAN MONTGOMERY

Barbara Jean Montgomery (nee' Crews), age 81, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. Barbara was born on December 17, 1937 in Glendale, Arizona to Dewey and Pauline Crews.

She enjoyed her work as a school bus driver in Needles California, as well as a seamstress in Texas.

Barbara married Jim Montgomery in 1952 and they raised three sons.

Barbara's favorite hobbies were sewing and crocheting. Many will remember her each time they rest with one of her many beautiful creations.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charlie and Jerry.

She is survived by her sons, Jim (Valerie), Mike (Cindy), and Tim (Margie); brothers, Bill and Ray; grandchildren, Jimmie, Jessica, Michael, Timothy, Steven, Scotty, Patrick and Dillan; and 14 great-grandchildren. Barbara was called Mom and Grandma by many others, and has left a loving memory on so many more.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on April 3, 2019 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Arizona.