BEATRICE "BEA" HILLIKER
Beatrice "Bea" Hilliker, age 97, a 24-year resident of Mohave Valley, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in her home. Bea was born to Swedish immigrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 10, 1922.
She married Robert "Bob" Hilliker and had a lifetime romance together for 62 years until his passing at age 87.
Bea was a loving mother and will be missed by her five children and their families.
She's back with Bob now and living with him in Heaven.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 6 to July 20, 2019