IN LOVING MEMORY OF

BELINDA DICKENSON

Belinda Dickenson, age 59, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was born on April 18, 1959 in California.

Belinda was a strong, wonderful, loving and caring person. She cared about everyone around her and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. Her family meant everything to her. She fought hard against her illnesses and is the strongest woman we have ever known.

She has joined her beloved son, Christopher in heaven.

She is survived by her son, Eric Tiffin; daughter, Jessica Tiffin; brother, Frank; sisters, Mia and Lynda; nieces and nephew, Malyssa, Michael, Erica, Holly M.; grandsons, Nick M. and Chris M.

