BEN JULIAN DIEGO
Ben Julian Diego, age 78, a 36-year resident of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 1941 to Beth and Julian Diego.
As a young man Ben worked in his fathers bakery shop. He later joined the Navy as a radio operator on the destroyer USS Barton for four years. Returning to California in 1964, he started his own family, in which my sister and I were born.
Ben was very competitive in sports. He would travel to enter bowling tournaments and became a very good golfer later in life. He had several 300 games and 2 hole-in-ones, which I was a witness to both.
I'll never forget the friendship and good times we enjoyed both on and off the golf course . Thank you Dad.
Ben is survived by his loving wife, Dianne; children, Brian and Sheri; and many friends
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 12 to May 19, 2019