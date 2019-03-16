Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETH CARROLL BENNETT

Founder and Owner of The Moral Mechanic

February 26, 1955 - March 6, 2019

Beth Carroll Bennett went home to be with Jesus at 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

She is survived by husband, James Bennett; son, Earl Kalman; sister, Cindy; brother-in-law, Ken Tucker; their family pet dog, "Lulu"; along with many other family members and friends who loved and cherished her very much.

The family will be hosting a Life COMMUNITY celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Fiesta RV Resort, 3190 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442. All flowers and cards will be received at The Moral Mechanic shop at 1560 Dunlap Rd., Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.

Beth's heart for the community was "People need to be taken care of like family and there is no substitute for quality". The shop's foundational scripture is

1 Corinthians 13: 4-8. 4 Love suffers long and is kind: love does not envy;

love does not parade itself, is not (b) puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, (c) thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things,

hopes all things, endures all things.

8 Love never fails. BETH CARROLL BENNETTFounder and Owner of The Moral MechanicFebruary 26, 1955 - March 6, 2019Beth Carroll Bennett went home to be with Jesus at 7:06 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Banner Gateway Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz.She is survived by husband, James Bennett; son, Earl Kalman; sister, Cindy; brother-in-law, Ken Tucker; their family pet dog, "Lulu"; along with many other family members and friends who loved and cherished her very much.The family will be hosting a Life COMMUNITY celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Fiesta RV Resort, 3190 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442. All flowers and cards will be received at The Moral Mechanic shop at 1560 Dunlap Rd., Fort Mohave, AZ 86426.Beth's heart for the community was "People need to be taken care of like family and there is no substitute for quality". The shop's foundational scripture is1 Corinthians 13: 4-8. 4 Love suffers long and is kind: love does not envy;love does not parade itself, is not (b) puffed up; 5 does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, (c) thinks no evil; 6 does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; 7 bears all things, believes all things,hopes all things, endures all things.8 Love never fails. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 16 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close