BETTY MARX
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Marx entered eternal peace on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the daughter of the late Wallace Manke and Mary Manke.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard A. Marx Sr.; She also joins her sisters, two brothers, grandchildren, Megan Marx, Brandon Marx, and Jeanette Marx; and one great- grandchild, Haley Peterson.
Betty is survived by her eight children, Christy Marx, Richard A. Jr (Patricia) Marx, Thomas Marx, Charles (Jelene) Marx, Gerald (Kathy) Marx, Robert Marx, Ronald Marx, Timothy (Justine) Marx; two sisters, Carol Harris and Hellen Lisowski; 19 grandchildren; and 38 great- grandchildren.
A private service will be held in Waukesha, WI at Church and Chapel Funeral home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, followed by a private burial on August 8, 2020. A service will be planned at a later date in Laughlin, NV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to your local humane society.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 3, 2020
Dolores Gomez
Friend
