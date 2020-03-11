Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BEVERLY HOWZE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEVERLY HOWZE

Montrose resident Beverly Howze, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Beverly enjoyed a full life with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, mentor, advisor, historian and go between. Beverly enjoyed her gardens where she grew tomatoes and all her favorite vegetables. She always enjoyed a fresh salad from her garden. She loved to cultivate her columbines and clematis vines, which surrounded her back porch.

In Beverly's younger years, she was honored to be "Miss Needles" for the Needles Marathon, in Needles, Calif. As time went on, she continued to be the rock the family could count on. She was a strong woman. She loved and was very proud of her children and their families.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marvin Howze; and her daughter, Dianna Eddy.

She is survived by her sons, Marvin (Tammy) Howze, Jr. and David (Carrie) Howze of Montrose, Colo.; daughter, Sally (Robert) Stigall of Williams, Ariz. Beverly was the fourth of eight children and is survived by brothers, William (Mary) Powell of Needles, Calif. and Jerry (Marsha) Powell of Kingman, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by many.

A graveside funeral service was held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Grand View Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home. BEVERLY HOWZEMontrose resident Beverly Howze, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.Beverly enjoyed a full life with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, mentor, advisor, historian and go between. Beverly enjoyed her gardens where she grew tomatoes and all her favorite vegetables. She always enjoyed a fresh salad from her garden. She loved to cultivate her columbines and clematis vines, which surrounded her back porch.In Beverly's younger years, she was honored to be "Miss Needles" for the Needles Marathon, in Needles, Calif. As time went on, she continued to be the rock the family could count on. She was a strong woman. She loved and was very proud of her children and their families.Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marvin Howze; and her daughter, Dianna Eddy.She is survived by her sons, Marvin (Tammy) Howze, Jr. and David (Carrie) Howze of Montrose, Colo.; daughter, Sally (Robert) Stigall of Williams, Ariz. Beverly was the fourth of eight children and is survived by brothers, William (Mary) Powell of Needles, Calif. and Jerry (Marsha) Powell of Kingman, Ariz.; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.She will be greatly missed by many.A graveside funeral service was held at 2 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Grand View Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close