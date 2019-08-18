BIRDSALL WRAY CARLE
Birdsall Wray Carle, age 66, a resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. passed away at his home in the early morning of Sunday, August 11, 2019 with his loving wife, Pat Daly Carle by his side.
Birdsall was the only son of Robert and Joy Carle. They moved from San Fernando Valley, Calif. to Holiday Shores in 1966.
He was Student Body President and in the 2nd graduating class of Mohave High School. He went to college at Northern Arizona University, and later moved to Phoenix, Ariz. where he honed his woodcraft skills. He returned to Fort Mohave, Ariz. and started Spirit Mountain Enterprises and created custom cabinets and household interiors.
Birdsall is survived by his wife of 29 years, Pat Daly Carle; and many life-long friends.
He loved the outdoors, and now joins a growing camp-circle on the other side.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Pebble Lake Clubhouse, 5731 Stony Drive, Fort Mohave, Arizona.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019