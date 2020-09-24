1/1
BOBBIE LYNNE KNIGHT
1944 - 2020
Bobbie Lynne Knight, age 76, a 40-year resident of Mohave Valley, Ariz., passed away on Monday, August 21, 2020. She was born August 10, 1944 in Prescott, Ariz.
Bobbie was a Hotel Supervisor at the Riverside Casino and Cashier at Willow Valley Liquor Store.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Evalyn Elizabeth Schwanbeck; and father, Robert Archie Brown.
She is survived by her sons, Brandon R. Knight of Mohave Valley, Ariz. and Steve Knight of North Tazewell, Va.; and brother, Michael Brown of Phoenix, Ariz.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Chapel, 9250 S. Ranchero Ln., Mohave Valley, AZ.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.
