CALVIN RAY WATTS
Calvin Ray Watts, age 57, a 20-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz., passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was born on June 14, 1961 in Carson City, Nev.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Fran Watts; and brother, John Watts.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Watts of Fort Mohave, Ariz.; daughters, April Britt of Fort Mohave, Ariz., Melinda Nielsen of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lauren Archer of Las Vegas, Nev., and Heather Semper of Reno, Nev.; step-children, Raymond Underkofler of Eugene, Ore., Cheryl Lindenmier of Laughlin, Nev., Michelle Lindenmier of San Antonio, Texas, Amy, Jeff, and Thomas Lindenmier of Colorado Springs, Colo.; father, David Watts of Twin Falls, Idaho; brother, Leonard Watts of Mayer, Ariz.; sister, Madison Brubaker of Buhl, Idaho; five grandchildren; and 15 step-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 24 to May 31, 2019