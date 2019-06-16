Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Chapel 1690 River Gardens Bullhead City , AZ View Map Send Flowers Burial 12:00 PM Etna Cemetery Star Valley , WY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





CANDACE CROOK

Candace Crook, age 42, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Wife of Dr. Dan Crook, mother of seven. Resident of Mohave County, AZ for 13 years. She passed away at home, peacefully. Her second bout with brain cancer took its toll. She decided to retire her mortal earth suit, to be promoted to a more celestial atmosphere.

Candace was born on October 23, 1976 and raised most of her life in Southern California. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelors degree in English, before she turned 20. She enjoyed literature, music, art, and especially family. Candace is a wife, mother, and teacher (I used the present tense on purpose. Her spirit is still alive and her influence continues to be felt). She was heavily involved in her children's lives, through education and teaching life skills.

Candace was an administrator in TriStateScholars, a home school group, where she lived. She was an active participant through her church's Relief Society program, when health allowed. She enjoyed life and attempted to live each day the best that she could, trying to make herself and those around her a little better. She instilled a love of learning within her children and husband. She never liked talking in large groups or being the center of attention. However, when speaking one-on-one, or in small groups, everyone around her felt and knew of her amazing gift of discernment. She had a wonderful talent of being able to "read between the lines", whether it was books, news articles, or speeches. She understood many things and would humbly share her opinion with others.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Chapel, 1690 River Gardens, Bullhead City, AZ.

She will be buried at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Etna Cemetery in Star Valley, Wyo.

