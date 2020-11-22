Carl Hudson, Jr., age 96, of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away at his home on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born to Carl and Jewel Hudson in Wynnewood, Oklahoma on April 20, 1924.

At age 19, Carl joined the United States Army and proudly served his country. After the military, Carl built his career as a quality control supervisor. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic and welder. In his free time Carl loved to build furniture, go fishing, and read.

In 1947, he married Katherine; the two spent an amazing 38 years together until Katherine passed in 1985. The couple had two daughters together. Carl married Helen in 1994 and the two shared 21 years of marriage until Helen's passing in 2015.

He was preceded in death by his two loving wives; his parents; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Capwell.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Carla Bryan-Kidd and Sanya Ann Brown, both of Bullhead City, Ariz.; step-sons, Larry McCamish of Dana Point, Calif., Kevin McCamish of Las Vegas, Nev., and Gary McCamish of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; grandsons, Richard Kidd, Eric Fiorino, Matthew Fiorino, Kory Brown, and Ryan Brown.

A visitation with military honors was held at 1 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel in Bullhead City, AZ. A graveside service followed by burial will take place at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, CA.

