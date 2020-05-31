Carl Paul Etl entered eternal life on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1927 to Paul and Sophie (Riter) Etl.

Carl grew up on the family farm south of Fleming in the St. Peter's community. He was one of eight children. He attended St. Peter's Catholic School. He was dedicated to helping on the family farm.

Carl served in the Merchant Marines and the Army. He met his wife Anna T. Kercel and they were married on May 7, 1953. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year. Carl and Ann had three children, Sylvia Elaine, James Daniel, and Carl David. They lived on the family farm while Carl supplemented the farm income working 20 campaigns at the G. W. Sugar Factory in Sterling. Later, they operated Fleming Auto Sales in Sterling where Carl and Ann enjoyed many interactions through social and business activities and developed deep and lasting friendships.

They eventually retired and moved to their current home in Sterling while their sons took over the farming. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spending the winters in Bullhead City, Arizona where they made many friends. Carl enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, mowing with his riding mower, listening to country music, collecting coins, antique cars, and yard sale treasures. Carl will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor.

Carl was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Farmers' Coop Elevator in Fleming. They also attended St. Anthony's Church in Sterling and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Sylvia; parents; five brothers, Joe, Leo, Ed, Herman, Bill Etl; two sisters, Agnes Burton and Rose Lambert.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; two sons, Jim (Shelly) Etl of Sterling, Dave (Tricia) Etl of Fleming; six grandchildren, Daniel Vandenbark-Woodward, Carla (Jerry) Bornhoft, Ryan (Shayna) Etl, Lauryn (Brad) Lebscok, McCall Etl, and Trae Etl; eight great-grandchildren, Torbett Vandenbark-Woodward, Will and Ashley Bornhoft, Reece, Jordan and Charlee Etl, and Ava and Vienna Lebsock; sisters-in-laws, Judy Etl, Virginia Etl, Jody Etl, and Rita Etl; brother-in-law, Jerry Lambert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church south of Fleming, Colo. with Father Jerry Rohr celebrating. Inrunment followed at the St. Peter's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Plains or Maryknoll Missions in care of Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

