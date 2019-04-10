Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CARLA JO LAMBERT

Carla Jo Lambert, age 72, of Golden Valley, Ariz., passed away on Monday April 1, 2019, due to a cardiac episode.

Carla was born in Salem, Ore. on May 8, 1946. She graduated from Newport High School in 1964. She was raised by her parents Lillian and Joe Gray of Newport, the owners and operators of "Gray's Chicken by the Sea" one of the first fast food restaurants on the Oregon coast. Many people may remember the big Chicken spinning on Hwy 101 and NW 8th for over 22 years.

Carla was married to Joel Cloe in Newport, Ore. in 1964. They were married 23 years. Carla Married Jonny Lambert, in 1989 in Newport Ore. until his passing in 2012.

Carla worked as a casino dealer for Aquarius Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with friends and co-workers in Arizona and Nevada. Carla was an affiliate member of the 1st. Marine Division Organization, and recently was featured in an article for leaving gallon water jugs on Highway 68, the mountain between Golden Valley, Ariz. and Laughlin, Nev. to assist motorist due to the hot weather. Last summer she left over 1300 gallon jugs.

Carla is survived by her three children, David Cloe of Spokane, Wash., Daniel Cloe and Deana Bower of South Beach, Ore.; her sister, Pat

The Family will be holding a small service in Newport Ore. and at the Mohave Shriner's Club in Bullhead City, Ariz. Family and Friends will be notified later, for service times and dates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the 1st Marine Division in Bullhead, Ariz. and The . The family of Carla wishes to thank her many friends for their support and assistance during these trying times.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.