CARLOS DEAN HAZEL
Carlos Dean Hazel, age 82, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 3, 2020 with his family by his side.
Dean was married to Linda his wife, for 65 years. They had lived in Mohave Valley, Needles, and Bullhead City where they made many wonderful friends for the last 55 years.
He belonged to the Operating Engineers Union in California before moving to Mohave Valley, where he was the owner/operator of the Sundowner Tavern. He later went to work on the Santa Fe Railroad where he became a conductor for 21 years.
Dean loved RVing, being on the river: fishing, boating and flying his airplane. He had a wonderful life. Dean always said "I've had a wonderful life with no regrets".
He was a lifetime member of Elks Lodge 1608 in Needles, California.
Dean will be sadly missed by his wife of 65 years, Linda; daughter, Diane, and son, Tom Hazel, both of Needles, California; grandsons, Anthony Antonowitsch, Brian Hazel; sister, Judy Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dean Hazel's name to the Elks Lodge 1608, Needles, California
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Feb. 9 to Feb. 19, 2020