Carmen Rose Frazier, age 87, a Mohave Valley, Arizona resident, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Barstow, Calif. in 1933 into a family of 13 children.
In her younger years Rose worked as a waitress at the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Needles, Calif. She enjoyed spending time with family whether it was bowling, playing card or board games, or the occasional night out gambling. Rose loved her dog Tiny, Mexican food, and blended margaritas with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Frazier; daughter, Loretta Rosiska; parents, Elec and Nora Mae Clark.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Diane) Collins and Les (Jari) Dikes; brother, Ray Clark; sisters, Velda "PeeWee" Burks, Betty Richardson, and Mary Simmons; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Rose was very much loved and her presence will be missed by many.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020