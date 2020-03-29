Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMEN ROSE FRAZIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen Rose Frazier, age 87, a Mohave Valley, Arizona resident, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Barstow, Calif. in 1933 into a family of 13 children.

In her younger years Rose worked as a waitress at the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Needles, Calif. She enjoyed spending time with family whether it was bowling, playing card or board games, or the occasional night out gambling. Rose loved her dog Tiny, Mexican food, and blended margaritas with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Frazier; daughter, Loretta Rosiska; parents, Elec and Nora Mae Clark.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Diane) Collins and Les (Jari) Dikes; brother, Ray Clark; sisters, Velda "PeeWee" Burks, Betty Richardson, and Mary Simmons; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Rose was very much loved and her presence will be missed by many. Carmen Rose Frazier, age 87, a Mohave Valley, Arizona resident, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Lake Havasu City. She was born in Barstow, Calif. in 1933 into a family of 13 children.In her younger years Rose worked as a waitress at the Hungry Bear Restaurant in Needles, Calif. She enjoyed spending time with family whether it was bowling, playing card or board games, or the occasional night out gambling. Rose loved her dog Tiny, Mexican food, and blended margaritas with friends and family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff Frazier; daughter, Loretta Rosiska; parents, Elec and Nora Mae Clark.She is survived by her sons, Larry (Diane) Collins and Les (Jari) Dikes; brother, Ray Clark; sisters, Velda "PeeWee" Burks, Betty Richardson, and Mary Simmons; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.Rose was very much loved and her presence will be missed by many. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close