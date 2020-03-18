Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL ANN YEAGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Yeager, age 79, left to be with her Lord and Savior in the early morning of Sunday, February 16, 2020 while at home in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born on March 7, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Thomas and Florence Peppard.

Carol moved to California in 1967, where she met and married the love of her life, Richard Yeager. During their 52 years of marriage they raised their six children, Robert, Patricia, Richard, Sherry, Debra and Gregory. Carol loved all of her 15 grandchildren and everyone of her 11 great-grandchildren.

Carol loved her many years of camping with Richard, her grandchildren and friends each summer. She always looked forward to her annual Las Vegas Ladies Trip, Nascar races, and absolutely loved gambling; specifically Keno after church service with Father Charlie. Carol enjoyed time at the Moose Lodge and Elks with the many friends they have made over the years, and a nice cold Bud-Light.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert; and her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; five children; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends.

