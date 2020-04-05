Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLE EDITH (MOSS) MAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of Carole Edith Moss Main, who lived an adventurous life spanning the continent.

She was born on July 13, 1937 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the first daughter of Walter and Anele Moss. She grew up in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada under the loving guidance of not only her parents but of her beloved Aunt and Uncle, Edith and Harry Weagant. She was a protective and caring sister of Judith Ann Kennedy (nee Moss) during their nature-filled childhood along the Saint Lawrence Seaway, swimming, skiing, and socializing.

Carole attended Ottowa Teacher's College, Ottawa, Ontario and after graduation taught elementary school in Niagara On The Lake, Scarborough and Woodstock in Ontario and Pincourt in Montreal, Quebec.

In 1966, the family moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, where she and her husband Robb Main, built their dream house inspired by a home they saw on the cover of House Beautiful on the cliffs of Puget Sound, where they raised their three daughters, Anele, Laura and Stephanie. The home was a lively gathering place of friends and family for a decade. Carole also taught elementary school as a substitute, where she became a favorite teacher, beloved by the children who came into her enthusiastic care.

Carole and Robb spent a two-year adventure in the charming Ohio River town of Maysville, Kentucky, where Carole worked as a volunteer tutoring struggling high school students to read and participated in many women's charity groups. In 1977, the family moved to Highland, California. Carole worked in real estate, became functional leader of the San Bernardino Chamber of Commerce, and as Editor in Chief she launched the large format lifestyle Magazine "Elan", which became a favorite among artists, models, photographers and featured articles highlighting current events and interesting contemporary persons.

In the late 1990's Carole and Robb pulled up stakes once again and moved to the Bullhead City area with plans to retire. Once settled, Carole then turned her creative eye to her community and became actively involved in community projects and events. Her particular favorite interest involved promotion of arts and crafts, and she sponsored several Art Along The River events. For a time she was the chairman of the City of Bullhead Art Commission.

Late in 2009 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a diagnosis later modified to Lewy Body Dementia. Her condition gradually, slowly worsened and she became bedridden in 2017. Still, she survived three more years, passing on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Her loving husband Robb, cared for her until her last breath, in peace, and in her beautiful home. Her exuberance and love for life will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on with those who knew her.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Robb; daughters, Anele Brooks, Laura (Craig) Collins, and Stephanie Moore; sister, Judith Kennedy; half-brothers and sisters, Jane Kelly, Robb Moss, Susan Moss, Jennifer Moss, Samuel Moss, Margaret Moss; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020

