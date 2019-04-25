Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN JEANETTE PALMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CAROLYN JEANETTE PALMER

Carolyn Jeanette Palmer, age 70, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona was accepted into the loving arms of the King of Heaven on Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Born in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret Barr. She earned her master's degree then worked as both a teacher of business and legal secretary.

She has been a long-time believer in our Lord Jesus Christ and was deeply committed to learning more about Him through consistent study of the Bible. She could often be found seeking out the Lord in prayer for friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Scott Gene Carr II; and her thirteen grandchildren, Sean-Mark, David, Danielle, Shannon, Alex, Kevin, Jessica, Briannah, Bethany, Melody, Jacob, Elyzabeth, and Scotty.

There will be a ceremony to set her ashes adrift from the Pier at Hermosa Beach, California.

A memorial donation can be made in lieu of flowers to Advancing Native Missions by visiting https://advancingnativemissions.com/your-part/donate/.

