Caryl C. Detwiler of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a native of Vermont, raised on Cape Cod, Mass. Her education was in Cape Cod, New York and Connecticut.

She was a camper and camp counselor for thirty years in Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire. Caryl worked for the U.S. Post Office for twenty-one years in Andover, N.H. After retiring she decided to move to Arizona settling in Bullhead City.

In Bullhead City, she quickly made many friends and was always eager and ready to assist anyone needing help. Her generosity toward others was well known and her ready smile and cheerfulness will always be remembered by her friends.

We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new, We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are but memories, and your picture in a frame. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you, that day God took you home.

