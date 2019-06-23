CARYL SANDNER
Caryl Sandner, age 83, a 25-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was born on August 20, 1935 in San Pedro, Calif.
Caryl started working on fishing vessels in the 1940's and owned her own commercial boat in the late 50's. She spent most of her working life in the California fishing industry. Caryl also loved to play cards and talk to people.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl R. Sandner, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Paul (Karen) Sandner of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Gigi Frampton of Edisto Island, S.C.; granddaughter, Lauren Sandner of San Diego, Calif; and her best friend, LaRae Traylor of Bullhead City, Ariz.
A memorial service will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 483 Fox Dr., Bullhead City, AZ 86442.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from June 23 to June 30, 2019