CATHERINE JENNIFER O'BANION
Catherine Jennifer O'banion, age 73, a 30-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Ireland.
Catherine was the owner of Bullhead Frame and Body. She was an accomplished pianist. She loved her PC and devices and was a web master. She was an author and loved to write and read poetry. She also loved music and the Irish tradition. Catherine was a an Irish dreamer, yet she said that she accomplished all her dreams. She was very kind and giving to her friends; always willing to help out if possible. She also loved her over sea friends that she hadn't seen for many years, but kept in touch with through social media.
She is survived by her sons, Marc Williams of Bullhead City, Ariz. and Jack Rynes of Gilbert, Ariz.; and her best friends, Valerie O'banion, Lisa O'banion, Marcia Foster, Teri Norman, and long-time friend and Manager of Bullhead Frame and Body, Rene Kuster all of Bullhead City, Ariz.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020