Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CATHERINE JENNIFER O'BANION. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CATHERINE JENNIFER O'BANION

Catherine Jennifer O'banion, age 73, a 30-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Ireland.

Catherine was the owner of Bullhead Frame and Body. She was an accomplished pianist. She loved her PC and devices and was a web master. She was an author and loved to write and read poetry. She also loved music and the Irish tradition. Catherine was a an Irish dreamer, yet she said that she accomplished all her dreams. She was very kind and giving to her friends; always willing to help out if possible. She also loved her over sea friends that she hadn't seen for many years, but kept in touch with through social media.

She is survived by her sons, Marc Williams of Bullhead City, Ariz. and Jack Rynes of Gilbert, Ariz.; and her best friends, Valerie O'banion, Lisa O'banion, Marcia Foster, Teri Norman, and long-time friend and Manager of Bullhead Frame and Body, Rene Kuster all of Bullhead City, Ariz. CATHERINE JENNIFER O'BANIONCatherine Jennifer O'banion, age 73, a 30-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1946 in Ireland.Catherine was the owner of Bullhead Frame and Body. She was an accomplished pianist. She loved her PC and devices and was a web master. She was an author and loved to write and read poetry. She also loved music and the Irish tradition. Catherine was a an Irish dreamer, yet she said that she accomplished all her dreams. She was very kind and giving to her friends; always willing to help out if possible. She also loved her over sea friends that she hadn't seen for many years, but kept in touch with through social media.She is survived by her sons, Marc Williams of Bullhead City, Ariz. and Jack Rynes of Gilbert, Ariz.; and her best friends, Valerie O'banion, Lisa O'banion, Marcia Foster, Teri Norman, and long-time friend and Manager of Bullhead Frame and Body, Rene Kuster all of Bullhead City, Ariz. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Mohave Daily News Online Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close