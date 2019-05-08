CHARLENE RATEAU
Charlene Rateau, age 78, a 20-year resident of Fort Mohave, Ariz. went to be with the Lord Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born in Glendale, Calif. on October 8, 1940.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, John Rateau; previous husband, Donald Kennedy; parents, Norma and Don Robinson; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Chuck Davis.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Escher of Fort Mohave, Ariz. and Crystal Escher of California; brother, Steven Robinson of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, Randy (Melanie) Dowling; granddaughter, Ashley (Kevin) Lerma; seven great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandson; niece, Nicole Davis; nephew, Donald (Amber) Davis and their three kids.
Charlene was a loving mother and grandmother. She was well loved and will greatly be missed.
A memorial service for Charlene will be planned at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from May 8 to May 15, 2019