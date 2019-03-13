Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES EUGENE RENFRO. View Sign

Longtime Needles resident Charles Eugene Renfro, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home with his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie, at his side.

Chuck was born July 17, 1927 to parents, Mary and Bithel "Shorty" Renfro in Montrose, Colorado. Chuck became a full time resident of Needles in the late 1930s, attending Needles Junior High and High School. Chuck married Bonnie Merle Jordan in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31, 1951 and went on to have four children, Rebecca, Louise, Mary and Charles Jr. "Butch", all Needles High School graduates, three of whom still reside in the area.

Chuck is best known as a loving family man with a protective but fun nature and all the time in the world for his children, his grandchildren, Lance, Jordan, Charles III "Charlie", Dillon and Morgan, and his two great-grandchildren.

During their long marriage both Chuck and Bonnie traveled extensively pursuing their love of genealogy and bottle collecting/hunting. Chuck was also an avid outdoorsman and area expert of locales and historical sites.

Longtime Needles resident Charles Eugene Renfro, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home with his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie, at his side.Chuck was born July 17, 1927 to parents, Mary and Bithel "Shorty" Renfro in Montrose, Colorado. Chuck became a full time resident of Needles in the late 1930s, attending Needles Junior High and High School. Chuck married Bonnie Merle Jordan in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31, 1951 and went on to have four children, Rebecca, Louise, Mary and Charles Jr. "Butch", all Needles High School graduates, three of whom still reside in the area.After returning from World War II where he served as an MP, Chuck distinguished himself in the community service sector, flying in and out of the Needles Airport for local search and rescue during the late 1940s, then joining and serving in the Needles Volunteer Fire Department in the mid 1950s. Chuck worked for the California Pacific Utilities until his retirement in the mid 1980s, during which time he designed and oversaw the Company's Colorado River Days floats, earning numerous trophies.Chuck is best known as a loving family man with a protective but fun nature and all the time in the world for his children, his grandchildren, Lance, Jordan, Charles III "Charlie", Dillon and Morgan, and his two great-grandchildren.During their long marriage both Chuck and Bonnie traveled extensively pursuing their love of genealogy and bottle collecting/hunting. Chuck was also an avid outdoorsman and area expert of locales and historical sites.No services are planned. Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019

