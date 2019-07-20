CHARLES LEE LACKEY
Charles Lee Lackey passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, not as the result of a deadly tsetse fly as he had always inferred, but, as a result of age-related complications. He was born in the family home just south of Montrose, Colorado on December 16, 1938.
Charles was the youngest child of Ray Ralph and Grace Lavern (Smith) Lackey. Charles graduated from Montrose High School in 1957, received his BA and MA from Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado and continued graduate level studies at the University of Northern Colorado for two additional years. He served in both the US Army and US Navy. He married the love of his life Marjorie Ann Snooks January 3, 1967 in Durango, Colo. They had two children, Lee Ann (Larry Weis) and Ray Otis (Myia, Kimberly, Eli).
Charles was employed by Colorado Mountain College in both Leadville and Glenwood Springs, CO. He was then employed by the State of Colorado as a Rehabilitation Counselor until he retired in 2002. Charles and his wife Marjorie then moved to Bullhead City, Ariz. where they described it as a "dry" heat.
Regardless of his continual statement of "Just throw me over to the hogs when I die"an interment will occur at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the Pine River Cemetery in Bayfield, Colorado.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from July 20 to July 28, 2019