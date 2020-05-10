Charles Vanderbilt, age 98, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 after a lingering illness. He was born December 20, 1921 in Ostburg, Wisconsin to parents, Hiram and Wilhelmina Vanderbilt.

Charles proudly served as a Sargeant in World War II. He married Harriet on February 15, 1949. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling all over the world.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Vanderbilt.

He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Freymond and Judy Miller; grandsons, Glen Miller and Rex Freymond; granddaughter, Veronica Christie; three great-grandchildren, Dylan, Alessandra and Gino.

