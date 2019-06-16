CHARLOTTE KAY HURREY-RILEY
Charlotte Kay Hurrey-Riley, age 75, a 16-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1944 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Charlotte worked alongside her husband, Robert (Bob) Riley, at his automotive repair shop, Riley Automotive on Marina Blvd. until she retired.
She was active in their business community, working with Police Chief Rodney Head, began the first Merchant's Watch, which reduced property crimes in the area.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Eugene Riley, Jr; son, Christopher Stephen Hurrey; parents, Francis Matthew Steffey and Florence Bell Fenstermacher; and granddaughter, Kirsten Lee Hurrey.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine Hurrey; granddaughters, Jasmine, Jessica (Miles), Justine (Corey) and Angelica; and great-grandsons, Logan, Jordan and Luke.
In our hearts she will always be until through Christ we are united again.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online on June 16, 2019