CHRISTINA JEWELL
1950 - 2020
Christina Jewell, age 70, of Needles, California passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Holbrook, Arizona to Sixto and Tammy Castenada on July 24, 1950.
Christina spent most of her life in Needles. She worked in the casinos in Laughlin for many years and worked her way into management.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Yolanda Castenada.
Chris is survived by her sons, Michael (Heather) Jewell and Pete Jewell; daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Robinson; brothers, Sixto and Mike Castenada; and sister, Rita Castenada.
Private family services will be held at Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary and Christina will be laid to rest at Needles Riverview Cemetery. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Chris' family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Chris will be dearly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
9287635440
August 24, 2020
Christina you will be missed my friend. As young High School girls, we had so many wonderful times together and that included doing a lot of laughing and having innocent good fun. Through the years we lost touch but you were thought of often. I was so happy that I could talk you into going to one of our Class Reunions about 25 years ago. It was great to get together after all these years, and talking about our great memories of our neighborhood and school. It's time to Rest in Peace my friend and be with your Family in heaven. You will be missed!
Linda Loera
Friend
