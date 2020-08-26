Christina you will be missed my friend. As young High School girls, we had so many wonderful times together and that included doing a lot of laughing and having innocent good fun. Through the years we lost touch but you were thought of often. I was so happy that I could talk you into going to one of our Class Reunions about 25 years ago. It was great to get together after all these years, and talking about our great memories of our neighborhood and school. It's time to Rest in Peace my friend and be with your Family in heaven. You will be missed!

Linda Loera

Friend