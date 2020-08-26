CHRISTINA JEWELL
Christina Jewell, age 70, of Needles, California passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was born in Holbrook, Arizona to Sixto and Tammy Castenada on July 24, 1950.
Christina spent most of her life in Needles. She worked in the casinos in Laughlin for many years and worked her way into management.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Yolanda Castenada.
Chris is survived by her sons, Michael (Heather) Jewell and Pete Jewell; daughter, Tammy (Jeff) Robinson; brothers, Sixto and Mike Castenada; and sister, Rita Castenada.
Private family services will be held at Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary and Christina will be laid to rest at Needles Riverview Cemetery. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to Chris' family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Chris will be dearly missed by all
who knew and loved her.