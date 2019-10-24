Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTINA MARIE RAGAN-MILLS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:30 PM Needles Women's Club 305 West Broadway Needles , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTINA MARIE RAGAN-MILLS

Christina Marie Ragan-Mills was born January 12, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio to Andrew and Betty Ragan. She was the oldest of three children. Chris passed away unexpectedly in her Snowflake, Ariz. home on October 11, 2019.

She graduated from Salem High School in Salem, Ohio and graduated from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. She volunteered for the Peace Corp and was going to the Philippines until the revolt there redirected her life. She got a job at Big Bend National Park in Texas where she met and married her first husband David Burns. To this union one child, Andrew H. Burns was born on July 25, 1992.

Unable to get a permanent job with the park service she got a job with the IRS as a secretary in 1988. This maneuver got her permanent government status allowing her access to the national park service jobs. She got her first NPS job at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in 1989 and it lasted until 1992. She then transferred to Carlsbad Cavern National Park in March of 1992. In May of 2000 Chris left Carlsbad and started her new service at the Mohave National Preserve and retired on August 31, 2017 with the title of District Interpretive Park Ranger.

She married her second husband Robert Mills on May 7, 2005. Robert was born and raised in the Waterlo/Cedar Falls, Iowa area. Robert is employed in Arizona as a National Park Ranger and has been employed in Iowa, California and Arizona as a professor of business and mathematics. While living in Needles Calif. they purchased a retirement home in Snowflake, where Chris and Bob became permanent residents of Snowflake in 2018 while preparing their home in Needles for sale.

Christina was a kind, caring wonderful woman who would scold her husband for swatting flies. She would spend two weeks in early December baking and packing holiday packages for friends and family all over the country. She volunteered at the Women's Club of Needles where she was a member for many years and worked on numerous fundraisers and philanthropic events. She was known for her ability to crotchet and knit beautiful hats and scarves. She was great at crafts.

Christina was a strong supporter of her son, husband, family, the Women's Club and the community she called home. She loved animals, nature, the national parks and the environment. She loved to vacation and used travel to visit many U.S. National Parks and those in different countries. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Her passing leaves a hole that will not be easily filled. All of Needles mourns her passing.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Mills; son, Andrew Burns; parents, Betty J. Hilbert of Champion, Pa; and Andrew J. and Ruth Ragan of Poland, Ohio; sister, Cindy (Mike) Wilson of North Lima, Ohio; brother, Keith Ragan of Gibsonton, Fl; two nephews, Jonah and Spencer ; and one niece, Darlene; step-brothers and sisters, David, Donna, Debbie, Donnie, Sally, Dawn, and Denise Hilbert all of Youngstown, Ohio; and a host of friends and family too numerous to name.

There will be a memorial service for Chris at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Needles Women's Club 305 West Broadway, Needles, CA.

The family requests in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Women's Club Scholarship Fund or the Needles Spark of Love Toy Drive. Please contact Tena McGee at (760)985-4050 with any questions.

