Service Information

Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City , AZ 86442
(928)-763-5440

Service
11:00 AM
Dimond & Sons Silver Bell Chapel
2620 Silver Creek Road
Bullhead City , AZ 86442

Interment
9:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Riverside , CA

Obituary

CLARA ELLEI

Clara Ellei, age 99 years and 5 months, a resident of Bullhead City, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, June 30, 2019.

Clara was a fighter from the beginning. She was a preemie, approximately 3 pounds at birth, born on January 28, 1920 in Milwaukee, Wisc. to Carl and Phyllis (Nagle) Schafer. Interesting that her future husband, Robert Ellei, whom she met in early 1960's in Long Beach, Calif. was born in the same Milwaukee hospital. Her family moved to south central North Dakota and settled on a small farm. Her early life was very hard as the family of 15, 13 were children, had little of anything; food, money, entertainment, etc. In her later life she had many physical problems which included 23 surgeries.

Clara married Fred Bollinger in 1936 and moved to Timberlake, S.D. to a small farm that had no indoor plumbing or electricity. She raised turkeys to butcher and sold eggs and butter to feed the family. In 1948 the Bollingers moved to Mobridge, S.D. and in 1958 moved to the Long Beach area of Calif. She raised nine children; Carl (Belinda) Bollinger of Olathe, Colo.; Bill Bollinger, deceased; Don Bollinger, deceased; Pete Bollinger, deceased; Frank (Karen) Bollinger of Montrose, Colo.; Dick (Fran) Bollinger of Olathe, Colo.; Betty Witter of Corona, Calif.; Bob Bollinger, deceased; and Mike (Michelle) Bollinger of Corona, Calif.

Clara married Bob Ellei in 1964 in Long Beach, Calif. During 51+ years of marriage, Bob and Clara lived in many places, including Long Beach, San Diego, Huntington Beach, and Corona, all in California before moving to Meadview and finally to Bullhead City, both in Arizona. Bob and Clara had a second home at the Riverside Casino, across the river from Bullhead City, in Laughlin, Nev. They enjoyed the gambling and the many amenities offered by the casino. If visiting the Ellei's at home, one never went away hungry. Clara was an excellent cook, never following a recipe, but adding some of this and a dash of that to create amazing feasts for any visitors. She was famous for her jellies (her last batch of 32 jars made over Thanksgiving of 2018) and homemade peanut brittle (last batch made during Christmas of 2018).

Clara never finished grade school, but was self-taught. She loved to read the daily paper and books until her eyesight gave out. She would not miss the evening world and local news for anything. She was very opinionated about politics and she was not shy about telling you. Clara was very religious and would not go to bed without saying the Rosary. She loved to play cards and was good at any game. She had an outstanding memory and was very proud of it. Clara was patriotic and was most proud of the fact that Bob retired from the Navy and all eight of her boys served in the military.

Clara was welcomed at the gates of Heaven by her parents; all 12 of her siblings; her husband; four sons; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. -----MAY SHE REST IN PEACE-------

She is survived by four sons; one daughter; 43 grandchildren; 127 great-grandchildren; and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Dimond and Sons Silver Bell Chapel, 2620 Silver Creek Rd., Bullhead City, Ariz.

Interment at 9:31 am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California.

