CLARA SULLIVAN
|
Clara Sullivan, age 80 passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Granite Falls, N.C., on January 22, 1939, to Lewis and Eleanor (Hunt) Ward.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Sullivan; and son, Richard (Ricky) Sullivan.
Clara is survived by her husband, James E. Sullivan of Rio Rancho, N.M.; daughters, Donna Freeman of Eden N.C., Cindy Dobbs of Texas, Janet (Paul) Bill of Bullhead City, Arizona., Rebecca (Matt) Voss of California, and Marian Sullivan of California.
Visitation will take place at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Rd. Chapel, Rio Rancho, N.M.
Memorial Service will Be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Rd. Chapel, Rio Rancho, N.M., with Interment to follow at Vista Verde Memorial Park, Rio Rancho, N.M.
Wyoming Chapel, Albuquerque
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 821-0010
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019