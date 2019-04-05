CLAUDE J. ANDERSON
Claude J. Anderson, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was born on October 22, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois.
Claude served 5 years in the U. S. Air Force. In 1978 he retired to Bullhead City from the L.A. District Attorney and Sheriff Departments. He was a member of Chaparral Golf Country Club, past Exalted Ruler of BPOE #2408, VFW, American Legion, USAF Security Assn., Mohave County Civil Air Patrol and Search and Rescue Programs.
Claude is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine Anderson.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online on Apr. 5, 2019