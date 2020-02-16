CLEOMA MOODY
Cleoma Moody, age 101, a 48-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1918 in Shamrock, Texas.
She worked as a mortuary cosmetologist and was a member of the Southern Baptist Church of Bullhead City. She was the longest standing child mentor, ever, in the Southern Baptist convention and also the longest standing member of that convention.
Ms. Cleoma was loved by everyone who knew her. She'd been a nanny for many people in the Bullhead City area. Those people, and their parents, still talk about what a fine job she did in raising those kids. She was also a Sunday School Teacher.
Cleoma was preceded in death by five siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Billingsley; granddaughters, Paula Brown and Leoma Gove all of Austin, Texas; and grandson, Paul Newsom of Bullhead City.
Ms. Cleona was a Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Great-great-grandmother.
This beloved soul will be dearly missed.
