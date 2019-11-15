CONNIE SUE PRATHER
Connie Sue Prather, widow of William Prather, age 70, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Alabama on July 30, 1949.
Connie was a 20 year plus resident of Bullhead City.
She is survived by her son, Derek Hilderbrant; her care providers, Patricia Williams and Eddie Holmes; Bethel Community Church; and friends and residents at Silvercreek RV Park. Connie began sharing and caring program at 1 p.m. Tuesday at BCC.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Bethel Community Church, 858 Hancock Rd. Bullhead City, AZ 86442.
In lieu of a memorial gift or flowers, a donation to Bethel Community Church may be made in Connie's name. For further information, call BCC at 928-758-4455.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2019