CONNIE WILLIS

CONNIE WILLIS

Connie (Newbre) Willis, age 73, of Needles, Calif. passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Connie was born May 2, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Her family moved to Needles in 1947 where her father soon owned the Newbre Mortuary where they lived above. She attended D Street (Katie Hohstadt) School where she made lifelong friends. She moved to Van Nuys, Calif. before returning to graduate from Needles High, with her beloved Class of 1964. Connie married Henry (Jr.) Willis in 1966. They lived in Lancaster for a short time before returning to Needles.

Connie highly valued education and was determined to finish hers. She attended summer school at Northern Arizona University for many summers as well as driving to Kingman every week for classes and taking correspondence courses in order to earn her Bachelor's, and Master's Degrees and her Teaching Credential. She did all of this while working as a substitute and then a Third Grade teacher and being an incredible mother to her four children. She taught third grade and kindergarten at Vista Colorado for over 25 years. Connie enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, watching the Dodgers and the Mustangs, especially when her kids were playing, and reading. She may have kept the magazine industry in business. She also had a special love for Neil Diamond.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Henry (Jr.) Willis: daughter, Nellmar Willis; and her sister Sherol (Newbre) Cantwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Willis) and son-in-law, Jeff Schouten; sons, Jim and daughter-in-law, Kim Willis, Ryan and daughter-in-law, Danica Willis; her sisters, Becky (Newbre) Hawkins, Susan Newbre, Jonny Newbre; and brother, Jim Newbre; grandchildren, Michael Willis, Kaylee Willis, Zane Willis, Brett Schouten, Jephrie Schouten, Sydney Schouten, Rylie Willis, Brooklyn Willis; and great-grandson Jaxon Willis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Palms River Resort Red Barn.

The family has asked in lieu of lowers to please donate to the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation, PO Box 47, Needles, CA 92363. Checks can be made payable to NYDEF with Connie Willis in the memo line.

