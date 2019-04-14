CORINNE JOYCE MOORE
Corinne Joyce More, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1927 in Dodge City, Kansas, to Alfred and Caroly Crewe.
Corinne was a great lady and adventurer. A friend to all that met her. She lived most of her long life in Needles, Calif., which she loved. She married Tom More, a railroad conductor, fellow traveler, desert denizens.
Corinne's titles were many, trailblazer, historian, adventurer, horse lover, Labrador raiser, Indian art collector and protector. Most important she never stopped learning and never stopped loving her family, her friends, and her world.
She had two sons, John, now deceased and Chris, her favorite. Corinne is also survived by her grandchildren, Kari, Jayson, Patrick, Josh and Brian.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Diamond & Sons Needles Mortuary.
She will be greatly missed and always
remembered.
Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary
222 E Street
Needles, CA 92363
(760) 326-2323
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019