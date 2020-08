Or Copy this URL to Share

CRAIG T. BLUNT

Craig T. Blunt, age 69, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1950.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Craig was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.

He is survived by his wife, Mona Blunt; and daughter, Kari Beal.



