DALE FRANK LEWIS
Dale Frank Lewis, age 78, a 16-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Pioneer, Calif. He was born in San Jose, Calif.
Dale was a retired transport driver. He was a member of the Thursday Nite Garage Assoc., and was in the US Army National Guard, serving as a Military Policeman.
Dale is survived by his wife, Diane Lewis of Bullhead City, Ariz.; two daughters, Janine (Eric) Saylor of Carmel, Calif. and Danielle (Scott) Nunes of Gilroy, Calif.; two sons, Dale C. (Ann) Lewis of Gilroy, Calif. and Frank (Kasia) Lewis of Chico, Calif.; and seven grandchildren.
Services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020