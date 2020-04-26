DALE FRANK LEWIS (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DALE FRANK LEWIS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DALE FRANK LEWIS
Dale Frank Lewis, age 78, a 16-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Pioneer, Calif. He was born in San Jose, Calif.
Dale was a retired transport driver. He was a member of the Thursday Nite Garage Assoc., and was in the US Army National Guard, serving as a Military Policeman.
Dale is survived by his wife, Diane Lewis of Bullhead City, Ariz.; two daughters, Janine (Eric) Saylor of Carmel, Calif. and Danielle (Scott) Nunes of Gilroy, Calif.; two sons, Dale C. (Ann) Lewis of Gilroy, Calif. and Frank (Kasia) Lewis of Chico, Calif.; and seven grandchildren.
Services will be determined at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.