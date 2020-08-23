DALE THOMAS WIESE

In loving memory of Dale Thomas Wiese who passed away on August 15, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was born April 16, 1956 in Washington.

He was known to be a hard worker who loved his family more than anything in this world.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale is survived by his wife, Kelly Wiese; five sons, Dale, David, Andrew, James, and Chris; and three grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store