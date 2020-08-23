1/1
DALE THOMAS WIESE
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DALE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALE THOMAS WIESE
In loving memory of Dale Thomas Wiese who passed away on August 15, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was born April 16, 1956 in Washington.
He was known to be a hard worker who loved his family more than anything in this world.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dale is survived by his wife, Kelly Wiese; five sons, Dale, David, Andrew, James, and Chris; and three grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desert Lawn Funeral Arrangement and Advanced Planning Center
2724 Silver Creek Rd.
Bullhead City, AZ 86442
(928) 768-5959
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved