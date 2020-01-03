DARLA JEAN GARRIS
Darla Jean Garris, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at her home in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born on August 30, 1938 in Ohio.
Darla moved to Bullhead City in approximately 1980.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Blackie Garris.
Darla is survived by her seven children, Joe (Juanita) Bernard, Terri (Tom) Moon, Gail (Gene) Goss, Gary (Cindi) Bernard, Debra McKinley, Chuck (Laura) Bernard, and Susan (Michael) Sleigher; brothers, Mike (Kathy) Gillette, Tom (Linda) Gillette, Ronnie Gillette; sisters, Dot Martin, and Penny Peoples; many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her buddy "Baxter".
She was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed.
We Love and Miss You Mom!
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Desert Lawn Funeral Home in Mohave Valley, Ariz. Viewing will be at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Jan. 3 to Jan. 12, 2020