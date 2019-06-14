DARLENE ELLEN MCPHERSON
Darlene Ellen McPherson age 83, a 48-yr. resident of Bullhead City, Ariz. passed away at her home on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born September 17, 1935 in Long Beach, Calif.
Darlene was Past President and member of the Elks Auxiliary, Red Hats, Moose, and VFW. She enjoyed shuffleboard, quilting, Laughlin casinos, and traveling in their RV.
Darlene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry McPherson; and her partner of eight yrs, Nick Saiz.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Don) Jackson of
Ft Mohave, Denise McPherson of Phoenix; and son, Michael McPherson of Bullhead City; as well as nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Darlene will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends
who loved her very much.
According to Darlene's wishes, no services will be held.
