DARREN J. HANSEN
Darren J. Hansen, a long time resident, of Bullhead City, Ariz. died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the age of 45. He was born in Bellflower, Calif. on Dec. 24, 1973 to Don and
Connie Hansen. He graduated from Mohave High School in 1992.
Darren was a certified paramedic and safety officer who traveled the United States working solar power and other generating plants.
He was a loving and wonderful son and father. Darren will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Darren was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Hansen; sister, Denise Hansen; and grandfather, Wayne Hansen.
He is survived by his father, Don Hansen; sons, Ryan and Dale Hansen; grandmother, Ruth Hansen; nephew, Dakin Hansen; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2019