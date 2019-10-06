DARRIUS DALE JACKSON
Darrius Dale Jackson, age 46, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1973 in Parker, Ariz. to parents, Marie McCord and Herschel Jackson.
Darrius was a Tribal Member of the Ft. Mojave Indian Tribe. He worked as a slot technician at Spirit Mountain Casino and as a security guard at Mojave Crossing. He loved playing basketball and video games, swimming, listening to music, and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Jackson; brother, Mark McCord; and grandmother, Donna Vanderbilt.
He is survived by his mother, Marie McCord; brother, Eric Jackson Sr.; grandfather, Herbert McCord; uncle, Leland E. McCord; aunts, Barbara Barrackman, Patricia McCord, Cheryl Thomas, Dorothy McCord, Amanda McCord, and Iva Espinoza; nephews and niece, Eric Jackson Jr., and Ethan Jackson, and niece, Erin Jackson.
Church Services were held at 3 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fort Mojave Tribal Gymnasium, 500 Merriman Street, Needles, CA. Traditional Services will followed at the Fort Mojave Mourning Hall, 700 Harrison Street, Needles, CA.
Published in Mohave Daily News Online from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019