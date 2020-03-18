Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID BRIAN BONFIGLIO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Brian Bonfiglio, age 36, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born February 15, 1984 in Kingman, Ariz., and lived his life in Bullhead City, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Helen Schneider, whom he lost in 2008.

He is survived by a very large and loving family including his parents, Michele and Gary Vance; brothers, Joey (Deya) Bonfiglio and Gary (Stacy) Vance Jr.; nephews, Zander and Jason; aunts, Debi Johnson, Theresa (Jose) Rivera, Cheryl (Glen) Wayne and Mary Ashmore. He is also survived and missed by his first cousins, Chris Schneider, Dennis (Della) Fager, Tania (Vince) Fager, Jeff (Ella) Wayne, Kim (Dre) Wayne, Tiffany Ashmore, Stephanie (Jeff) Schneider; and many other cousins, family members and friends.

He was a great and loyal friend and caretaker to Michael Merritt, who was so near to David's heart. He was cared for by Family Care Home Health & Hospice in Bullhead City, at his cousin Tiffany's home, for his final days. He and the family were so grateful for her and the care he received. The family would like any gifts or donations to be directed to the hospice company above, Alcoholics Anonymous, or to pay for mental health of someone you know will use it.

